Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
Wake
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
W1888 Hofa Park Drive
Hofa Park, WI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
W1888 Hofa Park Drive
Hofa Park, WI
Anna Lasecki Obituary
Anna Lasecki

Hofa Park - Anna Josephine Lasecki lived to be 90 years old. The daughter of Louis and Pearl (Pawlak) Gracyalny was born June 14, 1929, at home in the Town of Pittsfield. When she was 18 she met a handsome WWII soldier, Daniel Joseph Lasecki, and, six months later on May 29, 1948, they were married. The couple farmed in the Hofa Park area, and had 11 children. The firstborn, Bernard, had cerebral palsy and epilepsy and passed away at the age of 6 ½ years. A daughter, Donna, also passed away from leukemia at the age of 19 months.

On October 10, 2019, her hardworking, caring heart stopped beating after being surrounded and cared for by her loving family for the past six weeks. Her love was made visible in the sharing of her time and talents. She gave way more than she had many times. In addition to working alongside Daniel and the kids on the farm, she tended a big garden and processed its bounty, along with wild berries, mushrooms, asparagus, her favorite hazelnuts, and cherries from her annual trip to Door County. She had a love of nature, and enjoyed baking and cooking. We will especially remember her cottage cheese torte, red raspberry torte, and oh, those blueberry pies! There was always enough food for her family and the many others who were invited in for a meal. Polish food and Christmases will never be forgotten.

Anna's hands also gave perms, braided hair for her girls, and sewed and crocheted. After losing Donna, she took a class to learn how to reupholster and refurnish furniture, which she grew into a successful business for 42 years. When she was no longer able to physically give of herself, her hands were folded in prayer.

In her later years she enjoyed road trips with family members. She truly loved going to weddings, and she did enjoy those monthly trips to the casino to meet Matt and MaryLou.

Survivors include her children: Marilyn (Ralph)Wilcox, JoAnn (Roy) Wilcox, Marge (Mike) Banker, Jane (Lee) Nelson, Bob (Kathleen) Lasecki, Darlene (Danny) Bonnin, Charles (Vicki) Lasecki, Conrad (Sharon) Lasecki, and Paula Stark; 25 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; two sisters and one brother: Julia Rappert, Cecilia (Ken) Frosch, Leonard Gracyalny; her in-laws: Margie Gracyalny, Marilyn Gracyalny, Jeanette Gracyalny, Charmayne Gracyalny, Aurelia Lasecki, Vernon (Janet) Lasecki, Pat Lasecki and Arlene (Cyril) Smith.

In addition to her husband and two children, she was preceded in death by her parents; an infant great grandson, Sawyer Helm; a daughter -in-law, Connie Lasecki; and brothers and sisters: Edward Gracyalny, Rose (Lawrence) Zywicki, Tony Gracyalny, Sylvester Gracyalny, Tommy Gracyalny, and Benny Gracyalny; in-laws: Harvey Lasecki, Valentine "Bill" (Regina) Lasecki, Eleanor Lasecki, Rita & Snooks Ingvalsen, Evelyn (Nick) Hannegraf, Mary (Martin) Themer, Pat Gracyalny, Norman Rappert, and Ernie Lasecki.

Friends are invited to gather at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday. The American Legion Auxiliary Service will take place at 4:00 p.m. and Parish Wake Service at 5:00 p.m. The visitation continues at St. Stanislaus Church, W1888 Hofa Park Drive, Hofa Park, after 9:00 a.m. Monday. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M., presiding and Fr. Brendan Wroblewski, O.F.M. and Fr. James Esser, O.F.M., concelebrating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Unity Hospice. Our entire family thanks each of them for their help in these past six weeks.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
