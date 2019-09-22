|
Anna M. Donart
Green Bay - Anna "Sis" M. Donart, 78, life-long resident of Green Bay, WI joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Glory on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Anna was born at her home on September 29, 1940 to the late Frederick and Ceceilia (Cohler) Taylor. She was a graduate of Green Bay West High School. She married her late husband Gary Donart on June 30, 1962. They owned and operated Taylor and Donart's Bar in Partnership with her parents for 20 years. Additionally, she worked at AMS and Kohl's for several years.
Anna enjoyed dogs, puzzles, travel, spending time with her kids and grandkids, antiquing with her best friend Bette and time spent with Bev and Bob. For the last several years Anna traveled throughout the state and country with family and friends enjoying numerous fun activities with her grandchildren. Anna wasn't afraid to join the kids in anything including roller coasters, water slides, air boats (she was afraid of water), and exploring the Caribbean.
She will be missed by her five children Guy (Jeanie) Donart, Rick Donart, Bill (Michelle) Donart, Kelly (Dave) Janicki, and Curt (Jennie) Donart; 11 grandchildren Kyle, Kayla, Robert, Jordan, Luke, Kristin, Ashley, Taylor, Melissa, Alex, and Emory; brother, Bob (Bev) Taylor; in-laws, Judy (Jim) Kirsten, Robert (Marilyn) Donart, Al (Darlene) Donart, David (Patti) Donart, and Steve (JoAnn) Donart. Anna is further survived by her good friend Rosemary; niece, Ceil; other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, as well as her dog Romeo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gary; father and mother-in-law James and Naomi Donart; daughter-in-law, Pat Donart; sister, Arlene "Dolly"; and brothers, Richard, Frederick and Gerald Taylor.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Saint Mark Lutheran Church, 2066 Lawrence Drive, De Pere. Visitation will be from 2-5 PM with the funeral service to follow at 5 PM with Michael Hennig officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be expressed with Anna's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Anna bravely fought cancer for the last two years with an amazing amount of strength, dignity, courage, and good humor. Anna and her family would like to thank Bob and Bev Taylor for all their care, the staff and doctors at Green Bay Oncology and Dr. Clemens office. She would also like to thank Michael Hennig for his loving Christian guidance and compassion.
Her five children wish to express how great she has been as a mother and grandmother. She was always willing to attend a game, join in on almost anything, walk many extra miles to be with us, and she always did it with a great sense of humor. Our God is a God of second chances, and we have all lived our second chance to the fullest.
"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019