Anna M. North
Green Bay - Anna Maria North, 58, Green Bay, WI, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1961 to Phyllis Moon and Jose Torrez. She married John North on June 12, 1982. She loved being a noon hour supervisor at Jefferson Elementary and after retiring she filled her time with caring for the elderly and adults with disabilities. She is survived by her husband John, children John Michael, Crystal, and David, grandchildren Caitlyn, Phoenix, Arianna, and Nakoma, her siblings Joseph (Mary Ann), Robert, Mike (Gayle), Tim (Kim Diaz), and Julia, sister-in-law Jean North and Mother-in-law Nancy North and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Please join us in celebrating Anna's life from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, October 15 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere. Burial will take place in the Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds. Special recognition to Jefferson Elementary, Genuine Hearts, and Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019