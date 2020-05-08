|
Anna Mae C. Stodola
Green Bay - Anna Mae C. Stodola, 90, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, following a brief illness and after a long, full life. She was born August 31, 1929, in Luxemburg to Leo and Caroline (Rickl) Haen.
The original homestead in Luxemburg where the Haen family farmed was where Anna May was born. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and was a graduate of Luxemburg High School, Class of 1947. On October 8, 1949, Anna Mae married William G. "Bill" Stodola at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Afterwards, they moved to Green Bay where they began raising a family. She was a dedicated homemaker until all her children were in school. She later worked outside her home until she retired at seventy-eight years of age. Anna Mae worked for Renier Grocery in their deli, for Konop Vending, and later for Hansen's until she retired. Anna Mae enjoyed taking bus trips around the country with her brothers and sisters. She loved cooking and it was a hobby of hers in later years to cook for large family gatherings and spending her free time reading.
She is survived by her five children: Jerry (Sue) Stodola, Julie (Bill) Edlebeck, Jane Van Haren, Jim (Karen) Stodola, Jeff (Heidi) Stodola; ten grandchildren: Kari (Dustin) Anderson, Nate (Jenn) Edlebeck, Jessie (Dean) Johnson, Melanie (Sam) Taylor, Kate Van Haren, Jenna (Mounir Assif) Van Haren, Sara (Ryan) Groy, Emma Stodola, Alexa Stodola, Hannah Stodola; and six great-grandchildren: Abby, Emily, Maisy Anna, Lauren, Bryce, Marlee (& two more on the way); her sister, Carolee Haen, two sisters-in-law: Mae Haen and LaVerne Stodola; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; brother, LeRoy Haen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Theodore and Marcella Schlies, Joseph and Dorothy Stodola; sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Cletus Schott; brother-in-law, Clarence Stodola.
Due to current state mandates on social gathering private services will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.prokowall.com.
Anna Mae's family extends a word of thanks to the caring staff of Unity Hospice Jack and Ingrid Meng Residence. They also extend a word of thanks to her sister Carolee and her niece Cindy for all the care they gave her; and a special word of thanks to her daughter Julie for being at her side weekly for the past eight for bringing her comfort and visiting.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2020