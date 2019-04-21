|
|
Anna Mae Swanson
Green Bay - Anna Mae Swanson, 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Friends may call at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1224 12th Ave., on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Wednesday at the church with Rev. Greg Parent officiating. Burial in the Goodman Township Cemetery, Goodman, Wisconsin. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. A full obituary will appear in Monday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019