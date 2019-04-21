|
Anna Mae Swanson
Green Bay - Anna Mae Swanson, 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born on November 30, 1936 in Allouez to the late Stephen and Petronella (Van Den Elzen) De Groot. On June 29, 1957 she married James Swanson at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Howard. Anna Mae was a devout Catholic and passionate about her involvement in ministry which included being a Eucharistic Minister visiting patients in the local hospitals. She was involved with the Girl Scouts as a regional leader and took part in the annual cookie sale for many years. Anna Mae held the position of crossing guard in the city of Green Bay and took great pride in caring for the children. She worked as a professional seamstress and taught all her children how to sew. Anna Mae loved to feed the birds and work in her flower garden. It was very important to both Jim and Ann Mae that all eight of their children attend Catholic school. Anna Mae was a kind and giving soul.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Swanson, Green Bay; children, Mary Ann Bjorklund and Yvo Boers, Allouez; Steve (Donna) Swanson, Poulsbo, WA; Linda (Jim) Viall, Ashwaubenon; Marilyn (Steve) Dahlen, Silver Lake, WI; Lisa (Josh) Richardson, Milwaukee; David (Renee) Swanson, Green Bay; and Rich (Candy) Swanson, Farmington, MN; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters, Joan Clark and Nancy (Bob) Sobieck; brothers, Tom (Linda) De Groot and Dick (Sue) De Groot; sister-in-law, Liz De Groot; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Mae Robinson; brothers, George (Bonnie) De Groot; Roger De Groot; and Joe (Rita) De Groot; brother-in-law, Ray Clark.
Friends may call at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1224 12th Ave., on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Wednesday at the church with Rev. Greg Parent officiating. Burial in the Goodman Township Cemetery, Goodman, Wisconsin. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of floral expressions, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019