Anna Marie FinnelGreen Bay - Anna Marie Finnel, 91, Green Bay passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1928 in Luxemburg Wisconsin to the late George and Barbara Dorner. Anna married Norbert Finnel on August 27, 1947, who passed away in November 2009.Anna was a member of St James Parish in Cooperstown and was a dairy farmer all her life, retiring in 1986. Anna enjoyed gambling with her daughters as often as she could. She never missed a chance to play Sheepshead, Skipbo or Cribbage. She also became quite the Wii Bowler.Anna will be missed by her children Robert Finnel, Mary (Darrell) Woulf, Bonnie Reedy (Lowell Hansen), Rose (Tom) Vanden Hoven, Rick Finnel, daughter in law, Sandy Finnel and grandchildren Rhonda (Scott) Reichardt, Rebecca (Tom) Baroun, Robert II Finnel, Rochae (Dusty) Karnz, Sara (Tom) McKouen, Michael (Marla) Woulf, Mark Rozmarynoski and friend Rebecca, Chad (Tonia) Rozmarynoski, Carrie (Eric) Pieschek, Michele Finnel, Brian (Bridget) Finnel, Jenny (Josh) Jorgensen, Corey (Mandy) Reedy, Chris (Alissa) Vanden Hoven, Liz (Kevin) Tucker, Josh Finnel and friend Chelsea, Jeremy (Sara) Finnel, Danielle Finnel, Jacob Finnel and Jaden Finnel, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is further survived by one sister-in-law Millie Valentine.In addition to her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Norbert, children Jean Rozmarynoski and Ronald Finnel, daughter-in-law Donna Finnel, son-in laws Gary Reedy and Tom Rozmarynoski and her brothers and sisters.Family and friends may visit at St. James Catholic Church, 18228 Cty Rd R, Denmark (Cooperstown) on Saturday, July 11, from 9:00am until 10:45am. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Santiago Turiano officiating. Entombment was in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.Anna's family would like to thank Heartland staff and Bellevue Assisted Living staff for their loving support and compassion and all the kind words from her many friends at Bellevue Retirement.