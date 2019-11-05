Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St.
Pulaski, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St.
Pulaski, WI
1932 - 2019
Annabelle Stanke Obituary
Annabelle Stanke

Pulaski - Annabelle Stanke, 86, Pulaski, died peacefully November 4, 2019, at a Green Bay hospital. The daughter of the late Dan and Katherine (Tylec) Blazei was born November 26, 1932, in Oconto County and was a lifelong area resident. On July 19, 1952, she married Joseph Stanke at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. The couple lived in Pulaski all of their married life. She loved to play baseball and cards, cook, garden, dance, sing, and bowl. She farmed and later worked at A.R. Wielgus Department Store. Annabelle was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish where she belonged to the Council of Catholic Women. She also did the scheduling of volunteers for the parish produce wagon for many years.

Annabelle is survived by four children: Lois (Ken) Holewinski, Pulaski, David (Debbie) Stanke, Green Bay, Susan (Brian) Pierret, Green Bay, Mary (Barry) Zadikoff, Colorado; seven grandchildren: Cassie (Matthew) Baeb, Kristin (Brett) Sawall, Luke (Sarah) Stanke, Craig (Rachel) Stanke, William Lasecki, Sarah (Leon) Adams, Joseph (Natalie) Vandertie, Timothy Pierret, Serena (Chad) Magnuson, Annabelle Zadikoff and Barry Zadikoff; 16 great-grandchildren: Nathan, Aaron, Samuel, Bennett, and Evan Baeb, Lola Stanke and Hudson Stanke, Destiny and Leon Adams, Jr., Bella Lasecki, Cole and Drew Magnuson, Christian, Camden, Siena, and Sage Pierret; three brothers: Daniel (Deanna) Blazei, Milwaukee, Harold Blazei, Pulaski, Martin (Sharon) Blazei, Greendale; one sister, Nancy Lucey, New Berlin.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003; one grandson, Jake Stanke; one brother, Alvin (Eleanor) Blazei; one sister, Dorothy (Henry) Sutrick; three half-brothers: Raymond (Ann) Wayland, Leo Wayland, Richard (Irene) Wayland; one half-sister, Irene (Andrew) Dranzik; a brother-in-law, William Lucey and one sister-in-law, Irene Wayland.

Friends may call at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Entombment will take place in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
