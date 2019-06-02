|
Anne Ehnerd
Wrightstown - Anne Ehnerd, age 75, of Wrightstown, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. The daughter of Frederick and Madeline (Possanza) Applin was born June 10, 1943 in Crystal Falls, MI. She married Verle "Pete" Ehnerd on August 5, 1967 and he preceded her in death on July 17, 1995. Anne and Pete owned and operated Tiger Lanes until 1992. She enjoyed reading, music and playing the piano at church. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family, especially her granddaughter Jamie and her son Dallas.
Survivors include her daughters: Kelly Wilson and Kim Van Handel; grandchildren: Jamie Ehnerd and her son Dallas, Cory Wilson, Crystal Wilson, Jasmine Van Handel; siblings: Angie, Jean and Anne; dear sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, as well as grandson Jeffrey, brother: John (Doris); a sister Marion as well as in-laws.
Family and friends may visit at St. Clare Catholic Parish-St. Paul Site, Wrightstown, on Wednesday, June 5, from 4-5:45pm. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 6:00pm with the Rev. Brian Wideman officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Our family would like to thank the caregivers at DaVita Dialysis and St. Vincent Hospital ICU, Jerry Kabat and Ken Liebergen for the many rides they gave her, and to Joyce Lamers, Virginia and Mary Ehnerd for always being there for her. Thank you also to Ken Kabat for the many visits and for bringing her communion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019