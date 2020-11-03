Anne McDaniel
Anne was born on January 31st, 1933. She was the youngest child of George and Florence Golden McDaniel. Anne grew up on the family farm in Kaukauna.
She graduated from Marian College in Education and got a master's degree from U.W. Oshkosh. Anne would go on to teach for 42 years. Her teaching motto was "Give every child a new start every day. Yesterday is the past." She loved teaching and her students loved her.
Anne had a love of live. She was always up for an adventure. She traveled extensively.
She always had a joke to share and a story to tell. She was fashionable, smart, independent, and witty woman. She always had a twinkle in her eye.
Anne had a big heart and was very generous. She was strong in her faith and was a loyal friend to many.
Anne volunteered at St. Vincent for many years. She was active in the Wisconsin and National Teacher's Association, one of the founders of the Norbertine Associates.
She was active in the De Pere Woman's Club and the Catholic Women's Club. She was also an active member of the Hilltopper's Resurrection Parrish.
Anne is survived by her brothers William and Patrick.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Thomas and her sisters Rita and Marie.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Resurrection Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The service will be live streamed through the Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page, facebook.com/ryan.funeral.home
. To extend online condolences to the McDaniel family, please visit www.ryanfh.com
