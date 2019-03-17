|
|
Annette K. Mahlik
Green Bay - Annette K. Mahlik, 68, Green Bay, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Annette is survived by her loving husband; Todd, 2 daughters; Rebecca Barnard and her close friend Clifford Charles, Jenny (John) Van Straten, 1 grandson Tristen Van Straten.
In accordance with Annette's wishes a private gathering will be held for the immediate family. Entombment at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum.
The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the staff of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for all of the loving care and attention shown to Annette~ your kindness will never be forgotten. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019