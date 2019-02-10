Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Resources
Annette L. Lexa


Annette L. Lexa Obituary
Annette L. Lexa

Pulaski - Annette L. Lexa, 45, Pulaski, died unexpectedly Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born April 2, 1973, at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA. Her father was in the USMC and she later moved to Oceanside, CA.

Annette was diagnosed with MS before turning 14 and later her family moved to Green Bay where she completed high school at Ashwaubenon High in 1990, and later attended UWGB and Marion College.

In 1992 her family moved to Arizona and in 1996 she met her husband Mic Lexa in Flagstaff. Annette and Mic were married on May 17, 1997, in Lake Havasu. Together, they attended college at University of Arizona Tucson and later ASU in Lake Havasu where they lived for five years before returning to Green Bay.

Annette loved traveling abroad with Mic. Her favorite countries to visit were Australia and Thailand.

Annette's hobbies included playing clarinet, games and posting with friends on Facebook and in 2009 she joined Mic in classes at Kim's Tae Kwon Do. Annette went on over the next several years to earn her first and in 2015 her second degree black belt. Her smile and infectious squeaky laugh lifted everyone around her. When Annette started to laugh, everyone started to laugh. She was a ray of sunshine and loved by everyone she met.

Annette is survived by her husband, Mic; brothers, Andrew and Anthony; her father, Ralph; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and her Tae Kwon Do family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elisabeth; grandparents; her aunt, Gail Destiche; uncle, James Destiche; as well as her mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 15, followed by the Memorial Service at 7 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
