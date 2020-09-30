Anthony Arthur Meyer
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Anthony Arthur Meyer, age 38, on September 12, 2020. He had courageously battled two cancers within the last five years. Tony died peacefully at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, surrounded by members of his family.
Tony was born in Green Bay, WI on November 13, 1981, and was a 2000 graduate of Bay Port High School. He was a sports enthusiast, and participated in football, basketball, track and soccer in his younger years. He had many accomplishments in the classroom, and earned recognition from faculty, peers, and within his community and state.
Tony was proud of his accomplishments, but he always remained humble. He had a unique way of making everyone else feel important. People who knew him would describe him as caring, kind, sincere, and a gentleman.
Tony was an inherently positive person, who had a zest for life. He loved animals and the outdoors, and his faith in God was strengthened by his time in nature. He greatly enjoyed hunting and deer camp, but had a true passion for fishing. Along with his dad and his brother, he fished in Alaska, Canada, Maine, Florida and all the western States, accumulating many adventures.
Tony's other passion was for watching Notre Dame football, starting when he was in first grade. That year, he decided that he would someday be one of the Fighting Irish. He was able to live his dream, and graduated from Notre Dame with a BS degree in 2004 and an MS degree in 2005. He later graduated from Marquette University with a law degree and an MBA in 2011.
While in college, Tony participated in several humanitarian projects, including a medical mission trip to Haiti, and home-building projects in Mexico and Oklahoma. These trips helped to shape Tony's outlook on life. Tony was a strong Christian and his Catholic faith was a driving force in many of his life-decisions.
Tony worked for The Selmer Company in the warehouse and as a laborer during the summers, prior to graduating from college. After college, he worked for Wipfli as a CPA for three years. For the last 8 years, he was employed by Meridian Compensation Partners in Lake Forest, Illinois, as an executive compensation-consultant.
Tony gave his whole heart to whatever he endeavored and in 2013, he gave his heart to Liz in a beautiful Christmas wedding ceremony. Just 19 months ago, they were blessed with their dear daughter, Josie. Tony was thrilled to become a dad, and loved interacting with Josie. He enjoyed spending time with her in nature, and taking hikes with his family.
Tony so wanted to spend many happy years with his family and friends. But, sadly, it was just not meant to be. Along with family support, an important part of what helped him in his darkest days was his deep faith. His faith was definitely heightened through experiences at Notre Dame. Tony remained true to the fighting Irish to the end. In fact, he passed away 2 minutes after Notre Dame won their first football game of the season this year.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Art and Kathleen Costa, his paternal grandparents, Ken and Alice Meyer, and his mother-in-law and friend, Bev Tusler. He is survived by his beloved wife Liz, his darling daughter, Josie, his loving parents, Mitch and Patti Meyer, his brother, Patrick Meyer, his father-in-law, Bill Tusler, brother-in-law, Ron (Devon) Tusler, Aunt Kitti, Uncle Bob, Uncle Art, Aunt Debbie, Aunt Karla, Aunt Barb, Uncle Steve, several cousins, and his lifelong best friend, Noah.
A private funeral was conducted on September 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Church in Buffalo Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, friends and family can donate in Tony's honor to Hope for Haiti or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
