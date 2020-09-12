Anthony Caelwarts
Green Bay - Anthony William Caelwarts "Junior", 90, Green Bay, passed away on Friday September 11, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1930 to William Frank and Lola (Hussin) Caelwarts.
Throughout his life, Tony worked many jobs, beginning at childhood. He retired from the city of Green Bay, as a Superintendent at the public works division. Tony served in the Army National Guard and retired after 29.5 years. He was very proud of his country and always would fly the American flag outside his home.
On August 7, 1954 Tony married Patricia Borman at St. Joseph Church in DePere. Together they had two children.
He was a wonderful grandfather and great grandfather. He loved spending time with family, especially with all of the grandchildren. He also enjoyed his Saturdays with his brothers, eating sweet rolls and playing cards.
Tony kept busy often. He took pride in his home and always kept his yard and garden looking great. He always said 'yes' when asked for help. He volunteered at Annunciation Catholic Church, helping on various projects, and making Booyah for the church picnic. Tony also enjoyed fishing and duck hunting. He especially enjoyed deer hunting at the cabin in Popple River, Wisconsin and loved spending time with the guys there.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Cindy (Rick) Grossman, Jim (Judy) Caelwarts; grandchildren, Emily Grossman, Steve Grossman, John Grossman, Jacob (Nicole) Phillips, Justin Phillips, Jacqueline Caelwarts, Joseph Caelwarts; great grandchildren, Jazlynn Phillips, Loralie Phillips; siblings, Claude (Pat) Caelwarts, Rose Diring, Donna (Roger) Bolssen, Jerry (Pat) Caelwarts, Roger Caelwarts, Melvin (Doris) Caelwarts; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Geraldine Fonder, Carol Rentmaster, Terry Caelwarts, Rick Caelwarts, Madeline Caelwarts.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's honor, may be made out to Tunnels To Towers, an organization that builds homes for catastrophically injured veterans.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Monday September 14, from 4 to 6:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Military Honors will conclude the service. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Anthony Caelwarts Family.
A special thank you is extended to the nurses and staff at St. Vincent's Hospital on the 7th floor, as well as to Unity Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to Tony.