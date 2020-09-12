1/1
Anthony Caelwarts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Caelwarts

Green Bay - Anthony William Caelwarts "Junior", 90, Green Bay, passed away on Friday September 11, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1930 to William Frank and Lola (Hussin) Caelwarts.

Throughout his life, Tony worked many jobs, beginning at childhood. He retired from the city of Green Bay, as a Superintendent at the public works division. Tony served in the Army National Guard and retired after 29.5 years. He was very proud of his country and always would fly the American flag outside his home.

On August 7, 1954 Tony married Patricia Borman at St. Joseph Church in DePere. Together they had two children.

He was a wonderful grandfather and great grandfather. He loved spending time with family, especially with all of the grandchildren. He also enjoyed his Saturdays with his brothers, eating sweet rolls and playing cards.

Tony kept busy often. He took pride in his home and always kept his yard and garden looking great. He always said 'yes' when asked for help. He volunteered at Annunciation Catholic Church, helping on various projects, and making Booyah for the church picnic. Tony also enjoyed fishing and duck hunting. He especially enjoyed deer hunting at the cabin in Popple River, Wisconsin and loved spending time with the guys there.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Cindy (Rick) Grossman, Jim (Judy) Caelwarts; grandchildren, Emily Grossman, Steve Grossman, John Grossman, Jacob (Nicole) Phillips, Justin Phillips, Jacqueline Caelwarts, Joseph Caelwarts; great grandchildren, Jazlynn Phillips, Loralie Phillips; siblings, Claude (Pat) Caelwarts, Rose Diring, Donna (Roger) Bolssen, Jerry (Pat) Caelwarts, Roger Caelwarts, Melvin (Doris) Caelwarts; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Geraldine Fonder, Carol Rentmaster, Terry Caelwarts, Rick Caelwarts, Madeline Caelwarts.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's honor, may be made out to Tunnels To Towers, an organization that builds homes for catastrophically injured veterans.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Monday September 14, from 4 to 6:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Military Honors will conclude the service. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Anthony Caelwarts Family.

A special thank you is extended to the nurses and staff at St. Vincent's Hospital on the 7th floor, as well as to Unity Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to Tony.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved