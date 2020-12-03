1/1
Anthony "Jr" Deprey
Anthony "JR" Deprey

Green Bay - Anthony H. Deprey, better known as JR, left us unexpectedly to be with his parents, brother, and other family on Thursday, November 26, 2020. JR was raised in Casco, WI, and attended Luxemburg/ Casco School. He married Nancy Lealiou on July 29, 1995, in Kewaunee and they lived in Green Bay for over 20 years. JR retired from KI where he was a welder for over 20 years. He also worked in the Sturgeon Bay shipyard for many years.

JR enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his wife of 25 years, Nancy along with their dog Abby. His passions included hunting, going up north, making chicken booyah, yard work, and helping anyone he could. JR was truly the type of person to do anything for anyone.

JR is survived by his wife Nancy (Lealiou) Deprey; step children, Mike (Ashley) La Fave, Scott La Fave, Jamie La Fave, Joe La Fave (Debra); 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; his sisters Lisa Dewitt, Rosemary La Fave (Jeff), Teresa Deprey, and brother, Henry (Julie) Deprey. JR is further survived by many other friends & family members. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Lorraine Deprey and his father, Anthony Sr.; brother Randy (Zeke) Deprey and other loved ones.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
