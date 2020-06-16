Anthony Doxtator
1972 - 2020
Anthony Doxtator

July 21, 1972- June 11, 2020

Anthony unexpectedly passed away.

He is proceeded in life by his wife Alison Doxtator. Daughter Brittany Heindel 24. Son Nicholas Doxtator 18. Faith Doxtator 8. Father Anderson Doxtator sister Annette Hallam. Brother James Doxtator.

There will be no service held at this time.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
