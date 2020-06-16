Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony Doxtator



July 21, 1972- June 11, 2020



Anthony unexpectedly passed away.



He is proceeded in life by his wife Alison Doxtator. Daughter Brittany Heindel 24. Son Nicholas Doxtator 18. Faith Doxtator 8. Father Anderson Doxtator sister Annette Hallam. Brother James Doxtator.



There will be no service held at this time.









