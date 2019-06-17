Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
2597 Glendale Ave.
Howard, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
2597 Glendale Ave.
Howard, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Plansky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony F. Plansky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony F. Plansky Obituary
Anthony F. Plansky

Green Bay - Anthony F. Plansky, 79, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a Parish Wake Service ending the evening. Visitation will continue at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., Howard, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. A full obituary will be in an upcoming edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now