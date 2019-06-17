|
Anthony F. Plansky
Green Bay - Anthony F. Plansky, 79, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a Parish Wake Service ending the evening. Visitation will continue at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., Howard, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. A full obituary will be in an upcoming edition.
