|
|
|
|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
|
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
8:00 PM
View Map
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
|
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
|
|
|
Anthony (Tony) Frank Plansky
Green Bay - Anthony (Tony) Frank Plansky was a faithful servant of our Lord and earned his angel wings on Saturday, June 15, 2019. God is telling Tony right now, "Well done, Tony, well done". He was the only child born to Anton and Anna (Watschun) Plansky on May 28, 1940, in the Township of Suring. They moved to their home on Church Street in Algoma and Tony attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School, graduating from Algoma High School in 1958. Tony went to Door Kewaunee Teachers College and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh with his Bachelor's Degree in Education. He started his life-long career in education by teaching in a one-room schoolhouse (grades 1-8) in Kewaunee. He also taught in Luxemburg and then Peshtigo before settling into the Howard Suamico School District. Tony would travel with his college friends up to Marquette, Michigan, and stay in cabins over the weekends in the summer to continue his education. He earned his Masters of Education from Northern Michigan University.
In 1959, Tony met his bride, Kathleen (Katy) Reedy and they were married on August 22, 1964, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Algoma. They moved to Green Bay in 1966 where Tony began his career in the Howard Suamico School District that would span 36 years. He taught one year at Suamico Elementary as a sixth-grade teacher. He then accepted the principal position for both Howard and Suamico Elementary Schools. He would drive back and forth between the two schools for many years as principal of both in his infamous red and later orange Volkswagens. As the district grew, he eventually had to choose one school to be principal at and he chose Suamico Elementary because it was where he originally taught.
Tony was part of the expansion at Suamico Elementary in 1997. He was a dedicated leader of the school. Many of the students fondly remember him as Santa Claus because of his round tummy and the white beard he always had. He was a dedicated worker going in on many weekends to make sure everything was done and ready for the following week. His daughters loved to go with him and play in the gym, write on the chalkboards and "play school" in real classrooms. Tony would always treat them to a soda pop in the lounge during their visits. He was a dedicated provider to his family by working in the evenings and weekends as a bartender. He bartended at Ninos and The Red Fox over the years. Tony knew how to make a good drink for everyone. After retirement he taught a mixology class at NWTC to share his knowledge and skills. In retirement he bartended at Chavettas, volunteered in the hospital surgical waiting room and also the Howard Suamico School District.
He retired from the school district in 2002 and enjoyed many years of traveling with Katy. Together they went to Europe twice and traveled to many places in the United States. They were fortunate to travel with many friends and family and had beautiful memories and stories to share. Tony also had a special talent for crocheting. He and Katy were often seen selling their creations on the craft show circuit. Tony had a love of playing cards, especially Sheepshead and enjoyed going to play bingo.
Most of all Tony was a man of faith. He was a member of Nativity Parish for 30 years. When he and Katy moved to Howard in 2005, they became active members of St. John the Baptist Church. Tony served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years at both churches. He had a large church community of friends.
Tony and Katy were blessed with four daughters that Tony would proudly introduce everywhere they went as 1, 2, 3, and 4 and definitely loved each one in his special way.
Tony was a kind, loving and a "Gentle Ben" dad to Rebecca (Randy) Bond, Sara Plansky-Pecor (Larry) Pecor, Paula (Shawn) Prokash, and Connie (Mark) Rissling. Tony was a soft and sweet grandfather to Brett (Kat) Bond, Nick (Kaitlyn) Bond, Matthew (Lindsey Collette) Prokash, Noah Prokash, Ashley Prokash and Luke Rissling. Tony was also fortunate enough to see five great-grandchildren born: Charlotte, Delaney and Genevieve Bond and Lillie and Brody Bond. He also was a step-grandfather to Alex (Peter) Herrera, Sam and Beth Rissling. Finally, Tony was blessed to have an extra special granddaughter in Heaven as his guardian angel, Megan Vincent.
In addition, Tony is further survived by four sisters-in-law: JoAnne Reedy, Grace Reedy, Joyce Plansky and Mary Ellen Harvey; along with many nephews, nieces and his Godchild, Peggy Shallue. Tony had numerous friends that he also leaves behind; many of which go back 50 plus years.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Megan Vincent; his in-laws, Ambrose and Margaret (O'Hearn) Reedy; five brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law, Lester, Tom, and Glen Reedy, Harvey Plansky (also a cousin) and James and Geraldine Yelmene. Tony was also preceded in death by some very special friends: Ron DeLain (whom he considered a brother), Annette Jepson, Doug Supa, Leonard Zunker; and his Godchild, Marlaina (Schultz) Gillaume.
Blaney Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 8:00 p.m. at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. Visitation will also be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 10 to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., in Howard. Entombment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many caring staff members of St. Mary's Hospital, County Rescue, Unity Hospice Care, and New Perspective Assisted Living. Thank you for all the kindness shown to Tony. It meant so much to our family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 17 to June 19, 2019
Read More
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share