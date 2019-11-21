|
Anthony Przybylski
Krakow - Anthony "Tony" Przybylski, 87, Krakow, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home. The son of John and Helen (Pytel) Przybylski was born June 14, 1932, and was a lifelong resident of the Town of Angelica.
Tony attended Northwestern Grade School, which was located two and a half miles from his home. He walked to school every day, rain or shine, cold or warm, and very seldom received a ride. He also graduated from Pulaski High School. Tony farmed most of his life. His hobbies included fishing and hunting with his friends. He said hunting with his good friend, Jim Swiecichowski, was a joy as Jim had good hunting dogs.
Tony traveled to sixteen states and lower Canada. He also visited Poland with his friend, Jim. Fluent in the Polish language, Tony had an easy time in Poland. He often commented on how nice and friendly the Polish people were, and what a beautiful country Poland was.
He is survived by his good friend, Jim Swiecichowski, with whom he made his home. He is further survived by a nephew, Tommy (Jenny) Przybylski; his nieces Darlene Dalton and Diane VanDenberg, all children of his deceased brother, Daniel; a niece, Bernadette (Chuck) Burg; nephews: Bruce (Paige) Blaser, William Blaser, and Paul (Karen) Blaser, all children of his deceased sister, Virginia (Bernard) Blaser. A good niece, Bonnie (Przybylski) Drzewiecki preceded Anthony in death. Bonnie's husband, Mike Drzewiecki survives and is a good friend of Anthony. Tony is also preceded in death by three infant sisters.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, with the Parish Wake Service at 4:30 p.m. Visitation continues after 10:00 a.m. Monday at St. Casimir Church, W140 Park St., Krakow. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019