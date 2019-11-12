|
Anthony (Tony) Pulley
Anthony (Tony) Pulley passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 in Payson, Arizona of complications related to Myeloma and Plasmacytoma.
Tony was born in Richland County, Wisconsin, on May 3, 1940 to the late Alexandria (Elsie) (Wroblewski) Pulley and Frank Pulley. He grew up in the Pulaski area and graduated from Pulaski High School with the Class of 1958.
On May 27, 1961 he married Shirley Ratajczak in Gillett, Wisconsin. Together they had nine children.
Tony was employed for 27 years at Northern Engraving and Machine Company in Green Bay. He also worked at Seroogy's Chocolates in DePere. In 1992 he moved to Phoenix, Arizona and was employed at the Phoenician Resort before retiring to Payson in 2006.
Survivors include Mary, his wife of 17 years, his children, Craig (Kathy), Sheryl (Charles), Kevin (Yolanda), Mark (Tami), Kim, Dawn (John), Kay, Ryan Pulley, and Amber Nooyen; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandsons; the mother of his children, Shirley Pulley; two sisters, Frances Ah Koi in Maui, Hawaii, and Bonnie Allen in the State of Washington; one half-brother, Lou, in Oregon; a favorite Aunt, Jeanne Wroblewski and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by Mary's family.
In addition to his parents Tony was preceded in death by his brother, Charles, half-brother, Fred, an infant twin brother, an infant granddaughter, Christine, mother- and father-in-law, Katherine and Frank Ratajczak, and sister-in-law, Beverly Ratajczak. He was also predeceased by many Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
As per his wishes Tony's remains were donated to Science Care for educational research. At his request no services will be held outside the immediate family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019