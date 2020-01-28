|
Anton "Jr" Skaleski
Denmark - Anton "Jr" Skaleski , 89, passed away peacefully Monday, January 27, 2020, at Scandinavian Court in Denmark. He was born at home August 30, 1930, in the Town of Eaton to Anton and Stella (Rozek) Skaleski, the thirteenth of fourteen children. Jr farmed his entire life before retiring in 1992. A hard-working man, he also worked multiple jobs, including at Potts Cheese Factory and Leichts Material and Handling while raising his family.
On May 22, 1954, he married Arlene Rentmeester. The union was blessed with five children who all helped run the family farm. Arlene preceded him in death on February 21, 1991. On July 10, 1992, he married Carol (Bielinski) Schumacher, blending her two daughters to complete the family.
Jr was a devout Catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Father Platta Chapter #4735 and the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Marquette Assembly #1197. He was also a life member of the Denmark FFA Alumni.
Jr enjoyed bowling and was proud to have played baseball up until the age of 75. He enjoyed travelling all over the United States, Mexico and Europe. He could tell a good joke, liked a cold beer and listening to polka music. Jr was known for his home brew and driving the Vermox Special.
Jr is survived by his wife, Carol Skaleski; four children and their spouses, Richard Skaleski, Laurie and Dan Steinhorst, Ron and Patti Skaleski, Kristie and Ken Healy. A daughter Debbie Petrich preceded him in death on November 6, 2019. Debbie's husband Tom also survives him as well as two step-daughters and their spouses, Lori and Perry Schneider, Julie and Scott Whiffen; grandchildren, Sara (Andy) Mancheski, Tami Steinhorst, Ryan Steinhorst, Rachel (Matt) Labine, Owen Petrich, Evan Petrich, Nathan (Anna) Schneider, Branden (Brittany) Schneider, Allison (special friend Garrett Gezella) Schneider, Hayden Whiffen and Dalton Whiffen; seven great-grandchildren, Steven Leiterman, Lauren, Bennett and Carson Mancheski, Garrett Labine, Brayden and Brylee Schneider; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Adeline Phillips, Jeanette and Bob Aschenbrenner; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his first wife, his daughter and parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jerry Matthiesen; six sisters, Frances Dorn, Victoria Charneski, Rose Rasmussen, Susie Rasmussen, Christine Evrard, and Dorothy Phillips; seven brothers, Stanley, Eddie, Al, Raymond, Harry, Chester and Donald; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and the deceased members of the Rentmeester family.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Church, N. Saint Claude St., Denmark. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Jr's family extends a special thank you to everyone at Scandinavian Court, his Aurora doctors and Southern Care Hospice for their compassionate care over the past couple months.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020