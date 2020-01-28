Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
N. Saint Claude St.
Denmark, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
N. Saint Claude St.
Denmark, WI
More Obituaries for Anton Skaleski
Anton "Jr" Skaleski


1930 - 2020
Anton "Jr" Skaleski Obituary
Anton "Jr" Skaleski

Denmark - Anton "Jr" Skaleski , 89, passed away peacefully Monday, January 27, 2020.. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. this evening at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. There will be a parish wake service at 7:00 p.m. this evening. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Church, N. Saint Claude St., Denmark. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
