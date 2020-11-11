Anton Tyczkowski
Pulaski - Anton "Tony" Tyczkowski, 91, Pulaski, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by family. The son of Joseph and Veronica (Holewinski) Tyczkowski was born April 3, 1929, at home in Hofa Park, where he went to school and graduated from St. Stanislaus School in Hofa Park.
On June 14, 1952, he married Theresa Smurawa at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. Tony farmed his entire life, driving tractor until two years ago. He loved to travel and had been to all 50 states with Theresa. Tony also enjoyed polka music. His favorite most recent activity was taking Gator rides to check on the crops. His grandkids and great-grandchildren held a special place in his heart.
Survivors include his children: Patricia Monday, Tom (Judy) Tyczkowski, Dan (Brenda) Tyczkowski, and Joe (Melissa) Tyczkowski; his grandchildren: Nicholas (Jennifer) Tyczkowski, David (Kristen) Tyczkowski, Jamie (Jason) Specht, Kristal (Kyle Dryer) Tyczkowski, Matthew (Shannon) Tyczkowski, Reece, Kennedy, and Sidney Tyczkowski; eight great-grandchildren: Jordynn and James Tyczkowski, Chase Tyczkowski, MacKenzie and Mitchell Specht, and Madysen, Carl, and Aaron Dryer; his siblings: Mary Ladowski and August (Mary Jane) Tyczkowski; a brother-in-law: Leonard Mroczkowski; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa, on October 13, 2005; a son-in-law, Michael Monday; a great-grandson, Mason Tyczkowski; siblings and their spouses: Regina (Edward) Pasowicz, Alex, Alvin, and Steve Tyczkowski, Teofil (Dorothy) Tyczkowski, Angie (Willie) Marchant, Martha Mroczkowski, and Hank Ladowski.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church, Fr. James Gannon, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one.
