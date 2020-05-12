|
Antone A. "Tony" Le Comte, Jr.
New Franken - Antone A. "Tony" Le Comte, Jr., 70, died May 10, 2020, at home in his sleep of heart complications. He was born January 12, 1950, in Green Bay to Antone Sr. and Patricia Le Comte. Tony graduated from Premontre High School in 1968. On April 18, 1970, he married Susan Van Boxel and celebrated 50 years of marriage this year with a wonderful drive by of 39 cars and 4 golf carts full of friends and family.
Tony started working early on selling cucumbers out of his wagon to neighbors. He also worked at Glidden Paint, H.J. Martin, Harry Macco Inc., Le Comte Painting, Czech Construction, and finally retired in 2013 from Smet Construction which he considered family and the best job he ever had, project manager and estimator. He acquired many friends in the construction industry.
Tony was known by many as a very likeable man. He had a hole in one on #15 at Royal Scot in 2005. His teammates of over 25 years, Tom, Rick, and Dave golfed every Tuesday. He was a little boring-straight and down the middle. Tony loved cards, any card games. He had 2 perfect "29" hands playing cribbage, pinochle at local taverns, blackjack in Las Vegas and poker in Marco Island, Florida where he vacationed in the winter months. He was an avid Packer fan his entire life and proud stock owner.
Tony enjoyed his cruise to Alaska, trip to Hawaii, the family trip to Disney in Florida, and all hunting, fishing and golf vacations. Still on his Bucket List was a trip to Ireland where his grandmother was born. No worries, we'll get you there.
Tony was a great husband, dad and grandfather. He listened to and enjoyed every minute he spent with his family. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Susan; his son, Jeff (Joy) Le Comte, Pulaski; his daughter, Jodi (Lee) Bain, Howard; three grandchildren, Brock and Heather Le Comte and Briana Bain; his sister, Patricia De Bauche, a brother, Dennis (Kathie) Le Comte; brothers-in-law, John (Kim), James, Tom (Deniese) and Richard Jr. Van Boxel; many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Mary and Richard Van Boxel Sr., his grandparents, a brother, Ray Le Comte and a brother-in-law, Ronald De Bauche.
Due to the COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. For now, raise a toast to Tony who's having a Bud or 2 with his longtime best friend Tim Clark.
The family extends a special thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice team, especially Kayla and Alicen.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020