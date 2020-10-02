1/1
Antonio G. Saldaña
1958 - 2020
Antonio G. Saldaña

Green Bay - Antonio G. Saldaña, 62, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1958 in Oconto, WI to Amado P. and Teresa (Villarreal) Saldaña.

Antonio was a gifted teacher working in several area school districts and directing musicals for Denmark High School for a decade. He loved music and used his gift of playing the piano at many venues, including churches, nursing homes, area schools, and more. He enjoyed gymnastics. At different stages in his life he participated as an amateur enthusiast, coach, and was a member of online gymnastics clubs. Antonio was proud of his Mexican-American heritage. He was a requested speaker, wrote op-Ed columns for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, and, along with his son, was a member of the Neville Public Museum committee that helped curate the award winning "Estamos Aquí" exhibit. He was a graduate of Green Bay West High School and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He had the gift of being able to inspire laughter in just about any situation and enjoyed the gift of gab with everyone.

Antonio is survived by his wife, Judith; his son, Nicholas Saldaña; his daughter, Savanah Shumaker (Brian); his siblings, Maro, Raúl, Gloria, Juan, Federico, Alamar, Chester, Peter, Abel; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Umero, Amado Jr., Roy, and Ricardo Saldaña.

In consideration of the current COVID-19 surge, there will be no public wake or visitation. A private mass will be said for the repose of Antonio's soul. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of support, please send donations to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay. https://newcatholiccharities.org/home/donate

To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
