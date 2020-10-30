Arbutus "Boots" Krueger
Seymour - Arbutus "Boots" I. Krueger, 92, Seymour, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born April 16, 1928, to the late Osborne and Mollie (Delamater) Bergsbaken. Boots was united in marriage on June 7, 1947, to the late Frederick "Fritz" C. Krueger. The couple lived in Seymour for most of their 65 years of marriage. Fritz preceded Boots in death on May 20, 2013. Boots was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in the Town of Lessor, where she was involved in many activities over the years. Boots was a resident at the Hillside Apartments for seven years, where she had met so many wonderful friends.
Boots worked at the Northern Shoe Factory in Pulaski for many years. She later worked at the Gallery Supper Club in Seymour. Boots and Fritz loved to travel, and they took many trips with their friends. They were avid Badgers football fans, and they traveled to many games, even attending some games across the country. Boots loved to spend time with family over the years and enjoyed spending time with her many nieces and nephews.
Survivors include one brother, Jack Bergsbaken; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by five brothers: Daryl (Marie) Bergsbaken, Jarvis "Mike" (Ella) Bergsbaken, Leon "Pete" (Emogene) Bergsbaken, Willis (Doris) Bergsbaken, and Tom Bergsbaken; brothers-in-law: Roger, John, and Lester Krueger; two sisters-in-law: Doris Krueger, and Sandee Bergsbaken.
Due to public health concerns, private funeral services will be held. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.
An angel you have become, but clearly always have been. Thanks for all the memories, Auntie Boots... from our trips up north when we were kids, sleepovers at your house, playing cards, sharing beers, and for always being there. Your warm smile, loving embrace, and contagious laugh will be missed. Rest peacefully. Love and hugs until we meet again.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com