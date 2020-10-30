1/1
Arbutus "Boots" Krueger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arbutus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arbutus "Boots" Krueger

Seymour - Arbutus "Boots" I. Krueger, 92, Seymour, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born April 16, 1928, to the late Osborne and Mollie (Delamater) Bergsbaken. Boots was united in marriage on June 7, 1947, to the late Frederick "Fritz" C. Krueger. The couple lived in Seymour for most of their 65 years of marriage. Fritz preceded Boots in death on May 20, 2013. Boots was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in the Town of Lessor, where she was involved in many activities over the years. Boots was a resident at the Hillside Apartments for seven years, where she had met so many wonderful friends.

Boots worked at the Northern Shoe Factory in Pulaski for many years. She later worked at the Gallery Supper Club in Seymour. Boots and Fritz loved to travel, and they took many trips with their friends. They were avid Badgers football fans, and they traveled to many games, even attending some games across the country. Boots loved to spend time with family over the years and enjoyed spending time with her many nieces and nephews.

Survivors include one brother, Jack Bergsbaken; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by five brothers: Daryl (Marie) Bergsbaken, Jarvis "Mike" (Ella) Bergsbaken, Leon "Pete" (Emogene) Bergsbaken, Willis (Doris) Bergsbaken, and Tom Bergsbaken; brothers-in-law: Roger, John, and Lester Krueger; two sisters-in-law: Doris Krueger, and Sandee Bergsbaken.

Due to public health concerns, private funeral services will be held. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

An angel you have become, but clearly always have been. Thanks for all the memories, Auntie Boots... from our trips up north when we were kids, sleepovers at your house, playing cards, sharing beers, and for always being there. Your warm smile, loving embrace, and contagious laugh will be missed. Rest peacefully. Love and hugs until we meet again.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved