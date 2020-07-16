1/1
Archie H. House
1940 - 2020
Archie H. House

Green Bay - Archie H. House, 79, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Archie was born on August 10, 1940 in the Town of Greenwood, Taylor County, Wisconsin to the now late Earl and Gladys House. On June 13, 1959, he married the former Patricia "Pat" Lechmaier. Archie enjoyed a long career as an over the road truck driver and owning his own for 13 years. He loved fishing and hunting and doing Woodworking.

Archie is survived by his loving wife: Pat, one son and daughter-in-law: Mike (Kate) House, two daughters and one son-in-law: Michelle Scholz, Mindy (Dale) Cochenet, eight grandchildren: Tracy (Brian) Krahn, Shawn (Heather) House, Dale (Samantha) Cochenet, Jamie (Justin) Leach, Jessica Cochenet and her special Shawn, Harley Cochenet and his special friend April, Billy and Bobbie Jo Scholz,, 13 great-grandchildren, his brothers-in-law: James (Debbie), Ronald (Philly), Daniel (Jeanie), Gene (Cathy) , Charles, John (Barb) Lechmaier, one sister-in-law: Eve House, his 2 Godchildren: Brad and Natalie Lechmaier. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded by his parents, his brothers: Milton (Bonnie) and Edward, his mother in-law and father-in-law: Hedwig & John Lechmaier, son-in-Law: Brian Scholz, sister-in-laws: Trish, and Charlene Lechmaier, 1 God Child Ronald Lechmaier.

A Gathering and Celebration of Archie's life will he held from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Allouez Village Hall, 1900 Libal Street.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Allouez Village Hall
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Allouez Village Hall
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
