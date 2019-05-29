|
Ardella Lavern Lorang
Green Bay - Ardella Lavern Lorang, 97, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1922, in Green Bay to Samuel and Ethel (Berry) Gagnon.
Ardella married Howard Lorang on January 3, 1945. She worked as a delivery person at Kelly's Photo Service for many years. Ardella enjoyed playing Bingo, and really appreciated assistance from Joann Schwarze to allow her to continue playing in her later years. She also enjoyed her schnauzers, Toby and Charlie.
Ardella is survived by her son, Carl (Pat) Lorang; three grandchildren, Lori (Lance) Gezella, Jodie (Joe) Rizzo, Aaron (Nikki) Lorang; eight great-grandchildren, Treven and Tayler Gezella, Isabella and Gabrielle Rizzo, Logan, Landen, Lexie, and Averie Lorang; and many nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; two sisters, Lillian Slye, Geri Wendricks; and two brothers, Kenneth Gagnon and Harrison Asmondt.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 30. The Memorial Service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral Home. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Grancare Nursing and Rehab Center and to her neighbors for their care which allowed Ardella to stay longer in her own home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019