Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardella Lorang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardella Lavern Lorang


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ardella Lavern Lorang Obituary
Ardella Lavern Lorang

Green Bay - Ardella Lavern Lorang, 97, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1922, in Green Bay to Samuel and Ethel (Berry) Gagnon.

Ardella married Howard Lorang on January 3, 1945. She worked as a delivery person at Kelly's Photo Service for many years. Ardella enjoyed playing Bingo, and really appreciated assistance from Joann Schwarze to allow her to continue playing in her later years. She also enjoyed her schnauzers, Toby and Charlie.

Ardella is survived by her son, Carl (Pat) Lorang; three grandchildren, Lori (Lance) Gezella, Jodie (Joe) Rizzo, Aaron (Nikki) Lorang; eight great-grandchildren, Treven and Tayler Gezella, Isabella and Gabrielle Rizzo, Logan, Landen, Lexie, and Averie Lorang; and many nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; two sisters, Lillian Slye, Geri Wendricks; and two brothers, Kenneth Gagnon and Harrison Asmondt.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 30. The Memorial Service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral Home. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A special thank you is extended to the staff of Grancare Nursing and Rehab Center and to her neighbors for their care which allowed Ardella to stay longer in her own home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now