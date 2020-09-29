1/1
Ardis A. Robertson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ardis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ardis A. Robertson

Green Bay - Ardis "Ardie" Ann Robertson, 80, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Saturday September 26, 2020. She was born April 19, 1940 to the late William and Esther Dorn. Ardie graduated from Nicolet High School.

On November 12, 1960 she married Gordon Robertson at Old St. Joseph Catholic Church, De Pere. She helped build their family business until 1986 when she retired to spend time with the Grandchildren. Ardie will be remembered for her quick wit and great sense of humor.

She and Gordon enjoyed bowling, traveling many times to Hawaii on their time share condo and cruises with friends and family, and summers up at the cabin. They spent 10 years in Florida during the winter months until health issues prevented them from going. Ardie loved to go to the casino, farmers markets with her daughters. She looked forward to the yearly Girls weekends in Sturgeon Bay, but it was spending time with family was what she enjoyed most. This year would have been their 60th wedding anniversary which she was looking forward too.

She is survived by her husband Gordon Robertson, their daughters; Tina (Mark) Watermolen, Terri (Mark) Jolly, and Jenny (Troy) Zastrow. Their grandchildren; Carlie (Todd) Sheedy, Kayla (Taylor) Millar, Tyler Deacon, Tim (Natasha) Jolly, and her beloved dog Roxie.

Ardie's brother Mark (Jan) Dorn, Sister-in-law Barbara Dorn as well as Gordon's family; Helen (Steve) Allcox, Rollie (Linda) Robertson, Sue (Tom) Hofmann, Roy (Sue) Robertson, and other extended family survive her.

She was preceded in death by her brother Roger Dorn, and her in-laws Charles and Agatha Robertson, and other extended family.

Friends may visit at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family 1305 Lourdes Ave. De Pere, WI. 54115 after 8:30AM Saturday October 3, 2020 until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM with Fr. Peter Ambting O.Praem. officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum.

Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their care of Ardie.

In Lieu of flowers and plants, a memorial fund has been established for Ardie to local Animal Shelters.

Due to COVID, masks and social distancing is required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved