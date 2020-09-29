Ardis A. Robertson
Green Bay - Ardis "Ardie" Ann Robertson, 80, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Saturday September 26, 2020. She was born April 19, 1940 to the late William and Esther Dorn. Ardie graduated from Nicolet High School.
On November 12, 1960 she married Gordon Robertson at Old St. Joseph Catholic Church, De Pere. She helped build their family business until 1986 when she retired to spend time with the Grandchildren. Ardie will be remembered for her quick wit and great sense of humor.
She and Gordon enjoyed bowling, traveling many times to Hawaii on their time share condo and cruises with friends and family, and summers up at the cabin. They spent 10 years in Florida during the winter months until health issues prevented them from going. Ardie loved to go to the casino, farmers markets with her daughters. She looked forward to the yearly Girls weekends in Sturgeon Bay, but it was spending time with family was what she enjoyed most. This year would have been their 60th wedding anniversary which she was looking forward too.
She is survived by her husband Gordon Robertson, their daughters; Tina (Mark) Watermolen, Terri (Mark) Jolly, and Jenny (Troy) Zastrow. Their grandchildren; Carlie (Todd) Sheedy, Kayla (Taylor) Millar, Tyler Deacon, Tim (Natasha) Jolly, and her beloved dog Roxie.
Ardie's brother Mark (Jan) Dorn, Sister-in-law Barbara Dorn as well as Gordon's family; Helen (Steve) Allcox, Rollie (Linda) Robertson, Sue (Tom) Hofmann, Roy (Sue) Robertson, and other extended family survive her.
She was preceded in death by her brother Roger Dorn, and her in-laws Charles and Agatha Robertson, and other extended family.
Friends may visit at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family 1305 Lourdes Ave. De Pere, WI. 54115 after 8:30AM Saturday October 3, 2020 until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM with Fr. Peter Ambting O.Praem. officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements. Please go to www.ryanfh.com
to send online condolences to the family.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their care of Ardie.
In Lieu of flowers and plants, a memorial fund has been established for Ardie to local Animal Shelters.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing is required.