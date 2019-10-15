|
|
Ardyth "Ardy" Grassman
Wild Rose - Ardyth Louisa Grassman, 82, of Wild Rose, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday October 11th, 2019 at Bethany Place in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Ardyth was born on January 15, 1937 on the rural family farm in Cambria, Wisconsin. She graduated from Cambria High School in 1955 and went on to study at The University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Ardyth was a beautiful soul and mother that will be remembered for her kind and elegant nature. She was a very good cook, had a great appreciation for music and was a very talented pianist playing for Kehl's School of Dance in downtown Madison. Cherishing her work as a hostess at Minnick's Top Hat Restaurant in Middleton, a place that required formal attire of long flowing dresses, suits and ties for an evening out. Ardyth then managed The Lantern Inn of Hilldale in Madison for several years and later treasured the time and friendships developed at Cuna Mutual Insurance company prior to retiring.
Chasing down escaped horses from the Nob Hill Ranch Horse Stables in Madison as well as enjoying campfires, horseshoes and playing the ukulele with family and friends at the Wisconsin River property were a large part of her life. More recently she loved traveling to many amazing places around the world with Bruce Aderhold, enjoying time at the cabin watching all the beautiful birds and staying warm and solving world problems by the fire.
Ardyth is survived by her beloved companion and friend, Bruce Aderhold, her children Kimberly (Richard) Schoppenhorst of Green Bay, WI, Gregory (Melissa Thuss) Grassman of Green Bay, WI, Jeffrey (Tammy Lynch) Grassman of Verona, WI and Lisa (Kelly) Reynolds of Green Bay, WI; her grandchildren Lysti (Mike) Grassman Bowers, Morgan Behling, Kelsey (Brian) Schoppenhorst Duchek, Kari (Ryan) Grassman Kerver, Nicki, Kristi and Hunter Grassman, Courtney Schoppenhorst, Jared and Nicholas Grassman; Great Grandchildren: Cheyanne and Jack Kerver, McKayla Behling, Elliott, Eiley and Fox Bowers, Kaia and Luella Duchek; Step Children: William "Bumper" Grassman Jr. (Patty Tuttle) of Sun Prairie, WI, Terry (Jack) Martin of Washington D.C.; Step Grandchildren: Leo and Sam Grassman, Holly (Dylan) MaGowan and Mackenzie, Justin (Anju) Martin and Sarina along with many other relatives and friends.
Ardyth was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Maude, William R. Grassman Sr. her husband of 49 years and three sisters Shirley M. Hughes, Birdie Mae Johnson, Barbara A. Wyman.
Visitation will be held 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 2 P.M. on Saturday October 26th at United Methodist Church of Wild Rose, 225 Summit Street, Wild Rose, Wisconsin. Pastor Pam will officiate. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019