Ardyth M. McDonald, age 88 of Suring, formerly of Mountain, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Ardyth was born on August 18, 1930 to the late Hilding and Ella (Anderson) Benson. She was raised in Swede Town (Oconto Falls) and graduated from Clintonville High School. After graduating, Ardyth attended business school and worked as a stenographer until she got married. On August 18, 1951, Ardyth married James McDonald and together they began raising their five children. Ardyth enjoyed traveling, spending summers on the family boat, and entertaining and spending time with friends and family. As a spiritual woman of strong faith, Ardyth enjoyed listening to Evangelical speakers.
Ardyth is survived by her children, James (Sandra) McDonald of Two Rivers, Steve (Terri) McDonald of Mountain, Sharon (Mike) Flynn of Lakewood, and Tami (Jeff Hertwig) Goetz, of Gillett; daughter-in-law, Sheila McDonald; 16 grandchildren, Molly, James, Jake, Cassie, Mike, Jodie, Mary, Jessica, Sara, Andrea, Dena, Rachel, Brian, Daniel, Kaitlyn, and Rebecca; 23 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bob (Joni) McDonald of Brussels. She is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 1981; son, Jon, in 1997.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 9 am until the funeral service at 12 pm. Ardyth will be interred at Nicolet Memorial Park beside her husband. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at
www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
