Arie DeWaal
Howard - Arie DeWaal, age 69, passed into eternal life on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
In 1970, he married the love of his life, Sandra Aland. Together they began a 50-year journey of love and joy. They have two amazing sons, Christopher and Derek. After graduating from UWGB, Arie began his long and successful professional career, which took them to Woodruff-Great Lakes Intertribal Council; Stevens point-North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission; and Madison-37 years at Mead and Hunt Inc. as Director of Hydroelectric Licensing.
Arie loved golf, swimming, reading and all sports, especially baseball. He was an original member of the Green Bay Blue Ribbons baseball team and became an associate scout for the Baltimore Orioles. He and Sandy spent as much time as possible walking nature trails and visiting museums while traveling.
Arie Loving being "OPA" to Annika, who was the joy of his life. He treasured all the precious moments spent with her!
Arie's volunteering lasted a lifetime: assisting with the boys' scouting, baseball, and basketball teams. He volunteered at the Ronald Mc Donald House; Green Bay Literacy; he was a Eucharistic Minister in Madison and at OLOL. He was elected to the OLOL Parish Council as chairperson; he advanced to the 3rd Degree in the Knights of Columbus, helping at the De Pere Christian Outreach Store.
Arie is survived by his loving wife Sandy; son Christopher and wife Deana; son Derek and grand-daughter Annika; former daughter-in-law Christina; beloved brother Jim and wife Barb; awesome brother-in-law John Aland and wife Lynn; sponsored child Santos Mauricio, Guatemala; and many nieces, nephews, and God-children in the US and Netherlands.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Cornelia (Van Veen) DeWaal and sisters: Betty and Margret-Netherlands.
A special thank you to Dr. Groteluschen and staff at Green Bay Oncology- Yes "cancer sucks", but all of you gave us hope and 2 and a half years! Unity Hospice for their expert end-of-life care from Team Erin, Nicole, and Kathy; Pastor Julio Reyes and his congregation for their prayers; Bart and Judy Van Veen and the entire Van Veen family for their unwavering support during this journey! All the brothers at the Knights of Columbus; the OLOL Parish Family; and all of our friends, relatives, and co-workers-world wide who have helped keep us afloat.
Arie-we cannot grieve your passing, when you have given us so much by being in our lives-your love, friendship, humor, unwavering faith, and your example of how Jesus wants us to live, will see us through… Love, Sandy, Chris and Deana, Derek and Annika.
Due to Covid-19 the family has requested that services be private. Sandy will post a video of the funeral Mass at a later date. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
to send online condolences.
Per Arie's request, in lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name.