Arleen M. Borremans
Green Bay - Arleen M. Borremans, 92, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1926, in Green Bay to Albert and Alvina (Cartier) Vannes.
In her younger years, Arleen was one of the first "Packerettes" and loved to watch every Packer game. She married Robert Borremans on July 8, 1950 at Zion Methodist Church. Arleen was a stay at home mom for many years. Later, she worked at Brown County Social Services from 1970 until her retirement in 1992. Arleen loved to spend time in her garden and was an amazing cook. Arleen loved to sing and was a member of the choir at St. Paul's United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Her faith was the most important thing and she instilled those values in her family. Arleen enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the cottage up on Lake Noquebay.
Arleen is survived by her children, Jeffrey Borremans, Holly Baer, Elodee Kroll, Tina (Gary) Riha, Glenn Borremans; grandchildren, Aaron (Krystle) Baer, Andrea Baer, Rhianna (Kelly) VandenLangenberg, Dustin (Jacki Mercer) Kroll, Ian Kroll; step-grandson, Ryan Riha; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Beckett, Ashleigh, Alivia, Autumn, Axel, Jackson, Levi, Anakin; her sister, Gloria Cramer; brother-in-law, Roger Ruf; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Ralph (Florence) Vannes; sister, Karen Ruf; brother-in-law, Ralph Cramer.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, May 24. A Celebration of Life will take place at 12 noon Friday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Arleen's name.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Woodside Lutheran Home, especially Sandy, Shelly, Jody, Molly, Danielle, Victoria and all the rest in the Hollyberry Heights wing.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2019