Town of Chase - Arleen Neklewicz, 90, Town of Chase, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 29, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital, with family at her side. The former Arleen Borowski was born July 18, 1930, and was a lifelong resident of the Town of Chase.
A courtship by the handsome young man from across the street, by way of guitar serenade, won Arleen's affection. This gesture by Stanley Neklewicz was sweet, even if a little off-key. On May 8, 1948, the two were married, making their home and raising their family on Stanley's farm, a literal stone's throw from her childhood dwelling.
Going fishing, working in the vegetable and flower gardens, canning- especially pickles, and getting together to play cards with neighbors were some of Arleen's favorite things to do in her time with Stanley. Communicating and staying connected with people was always important to her. She enjoyed sending long, hand-written letters to friends and family as well as talking on the telephone to stay in touch and in the loop. Caring for Bobby, the cat, also brought her a great deal of joy. Cooking big meals and baking sweet treats were just some of the many ways she expressed devotion to her grandchildren and great-children, whom she so profoundly loved.
Survivors include her daughter, Rosemarie Pomprowitz, Sobieski; five grandchildren: Kevin Waskowiak, Green Bay, Brian (Tiffany) Waskowiak, Chase, Sara (Bill) Seiltz, Pulaski, Michael Pomprowitz (fiancée Jolene Mroczkowski), Krakow, Trisha Neklewicz, Madison; seven great-grandchildren: Hank and Lola, Zac, Heather, Hayley, and Jacob, and Jaxton; three great-great grandchildren: Brantley and Sawyer, and Eleanore; a half-brother, Richard Jaskolski, Navarino, and a half-sister, Kathleen Jaskolski, Navarino.
Arleen was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, in 1995, her son, Randy Neklewicz, also in 1995, and her mother, Elizabeth Jaskolski.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 6051 Noble Street, Sobieski, after 9:00 a.m. Friday, September 4th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Fr. Francis Nusi presiding. Burial will take place in Polish National Cemetery, Pulaski.
Guests will be required to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for those who may need them.
The family would like to thank everyone who looked out for and took such wonderful care of Arleen. She was well-loved and she loved all of you as well.
