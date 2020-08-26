1/1
Arleen Peterson
1931 - 2020
Arleen Peterson, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 17, 1931 in Green Bay the daughter of the late Otto and Ida (Belz) Kuske. Arleen graduated from Green Bay West in 1950. She married the love of her life, Paul Peterson on February 9, 1952. Their marriage was blessed with two children. They were both life long members at First Ev. Lutheran Church. She was part of the counting committee and choir for many years. Arleen was proud to be a homemaker and was happy to be able to help bring up her grandchildren also. In her past time she enjoyed oil painting, playing cards, and dancing. She was an avid Packers fan and ticket holders for many years.

Arleen is survived by her children: Donna (Tim) Maes and Ronald (Kathy) Peterson; five grandchildren: Justin (Rachel) Maes, Ryan (Laurie) Maes, Rachel Richter, Esther Richter, and Rebecca (Ramone) Cruz; seven great-grandchildren: Kylie, Natalie and Olivia, Tristan, Logan, Weston and Jacob; sister-in-law, Isla Larson, special nephew, Greg Struble; special cousin, Karen Ambrose; and life-long friend, Leona Platten; she is further survived by nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul in 2017, two brothers, Alvin (Trudy) and Donald Kuske.

A Time of Gathering will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 5:45 pm and also on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 743 S. Monroe Ave from 9:30 am until 10:30 am with Funeral Service following at 10:30 am officiated by Pastor Paul Schleis. Interment will take place at Nicolet Memorial Park at 2:00 pm.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Unity Hospice and caregiver, Jerilyn Rathbun, for all their care, comfort, and support that was given to Arleen and the family.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
