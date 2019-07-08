Services
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith United Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Lutheran Church
Arlene A. Mitchell


1933 - 2019
Arlene A. Mitchell Obituary
Arlene A. Mitchell

Oconto Falls - Arlene A. Mitchell, 86, Oconto Falls, formerly Gillett, died Saturday evening, July 6, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Oconto Falls with family present. She was born July 3, 1933 in Gillett to Reinhold and Anita (Wittenberg) Zarling and grew up on the family farm.

She married Joseph Mitchell and the couple lived in Illinois before moving back to rural Gillett to start farming on the family farm. Arlene once worked at the glove factory in Gillett and the shoe factory in Pulaski for many years. She was a longtime member of Faith United Lutheran Church in Gillett.

Survivors are one brother, Lony (Norma) Zarling, Brillion; two sisters, Dorothy (Melvin) Francois, Pembine; Caroline Wians, Gillett; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, two sisters, Grace Sutrick and Viola (Anthony) Szymanski, one brother-in-law, Lowell Wians and special friend Dave.

Visitation with the urn present will be held after 10am Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Faith United Lutheran Church near Gillett until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday at the church with Pastor John Laatsch officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Gillett.

Arlene's family would like to thank Atrium PAC in Oconto Falls and Unity Hospice for the care and concern given her during their time together.
