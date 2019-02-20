Services Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue Green Bay , WI 54304 920-499-1223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue Green Bay , WI View Map Wake 7:00 PM Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue Green Bay , WI View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church 2270 S. Oneida Street View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church 2270 S. Oneida Street View Map Resources More Obituaries for Arlene Ebben Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arlene Adela (Heuer) Ebben

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Arlene Adela (Heuer) Ebben



Ashwaubenon - Arlene Adela (Heuer) Ebben, 86, departed peacefully into the loving arms of her Husband and God on Monday, February 18, 2019, while holding her Daughter, Julie's hand. Arlene was born on December 14, 1932, in Bonduel, WI to the late John and Lima (Plautz) Heuer. On July 18, 1953, Arlene married Bernard Ebben at St. Willebrord Church in Green Bay. Arlene and Bernard shared 61 years of marriage before God called Bernard to come Home to be pain free.



An era comes to an end, as Arlene was the remaining Matriarch of Magnolia Lane, residing there from the time it was a gravel road. Arlene was a charter member of 50+ years at Nativity of Our Lord Parish and her Passion was singing in the Church Choir, which she did for 43 years. She devoted daily quiet time for Prayer and reading of her Bible. Her strong Faith and Trust in God was constantly on display for all to see during Bernard's health challenges at the end of his life and with the toll that osteoporosis took on her petite body, from the slightest of movements to her falls. Arlene's perseverance through all the physical therapy, including wearing a "turtle shell" body brace for six months, left those in regular contact with her in awe.



Arlene grew up a hard working "Farm Girl" in the Township of Lessor, but she was one of the worldliest people you ever met. After her children were grown, she was a "night owl" and every word in the newspaper had to be read. Thankfully, she cut out articles for those of us that either were not that dedicated or had moved far away. If there was a place name that Arlene was unfamiliar with, out came the atlas. If there was a subject that she was curious about, the encyclopedias bought for her children's homework were opened.



Once spring arrived, Arlene's therapy centered around her fingers in the dirt. Bernard frequently kidded about outfitting her with a miner's helmet, complete with a flashlight atop, because of lack of daylight was not her cue to head indoors. There was no maple tree pod safe in the Ebben yard.



Due to Arlene's love for music, her date nights with Sue and Julie revolved around musicals and dinner theater events. She said the only gifts she wanted was special time with her Girls.



Arlene's legacy encompasses the Precious human traits of Kindness, Compassion, Respect and freely giving of one's Time, Talents and Treasures to others, especially the less fortunate. For those on the receiving end of her children's acts in their various areas of charitable commitments, it all began with Arlene's quiet example. She always said how proud she was of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments. Though diminutive in size, Arlene could fill an entire room with her Radiance and was humbled and mildly surprised when years later, people would remember her Grace from a single encounter.



Throughout the many hospital and rehab stays, Arlene deferred credit when the staff praised her for the manner in which she raised her children to be present on a daily basis. Likely, it was because it was not the result of the instructions she gave them but rather how they watched and learned by the devotion she exhibited with her Mother, who she has infinitely missed and is now reunited with.



Arlene was a Dog Lover through and through, beginning with Kelly and continuing on with Lily and Sydney. Lily was not to be denied one last visit to Grandma, though she was chagrinned that she could not climb in the hospital bed with her. The creativity to get Lily into the hospital was innovative, with Dan and his willing accomplice, Amanda.



It took a lot of coordination, time and effort insuring Arlene made it to doctor appointments, her medications divvied out for each meal, shopping done, bills paid, clothes washed and as Julie promised Daddy she would take care of Mom, it was done in grand fashion until her final breath.



Arlene is survived by her four children, Sue (Ed) Rosek, Green Bay; Dale (Jasmin), Denali National Park, Alaska; Brian (Julie), Green Bay and Julie (Daniel) Ebben-Matzke, Ashwaubenon; four grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Rosek, Amanda Rosek, Alex (Fiancée Stephanie Seidl) Ebben, Allison Ebben, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Arlene is further survived by her brother and sister-in-law David (Deloris) Heuer, sister-in-law Maggie Heuer and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Elsie (Otis) Beggs.



Arlene was preceded in death by her Husband Bernard, her parents, sister and brother-in-law Mildred and Frank Heller, brother Ronald Heuer, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Verna and Robert Anderson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Jean Ebben; father-in-law and mother-in-law Peter and Florence Ebben and nephew Peter Anderson.



A heartfelt, special thanks to Lynda for all the Love and Dr. Chad Hoffman for his Gentleness, priceless neighbors Randy, Annette and Charlie who provided assistance and friendship to Mom and our Family to allow Mom to stay comfortably at home, Bob for his multi-facet skills, Michael Raught for uplifting Arlene on her final day on earth, the Nativity Choir, Deacon John and Father Mike for their dear Friendship and cherished connection, all the coworkers of Arlene's children who unselfishly filled in whenever we needed to attend to Mom, Tony for securing remote work that made living in Green Bay viable, Bellin Hospital 4th Floor Staff, Bellin "Angels" Alicia, Alyson and Tyler, Unity Hospice, Meals on Wheels volunteers, Bellin Home Health, ADRC, St. Vincent Lifeline and Dr. Robert Mead.



Family and friends may visit at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, from 4-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Friends may also visit at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida Street from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church with Father Michael Ingold presiding and assisted by Deacon John Bundra.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been created for Nativity of Our Lord Church in Arlene's name.



"Death ends a life. Not a relationship." From Mitch Albom - "Tuesdays with Morrie" Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019