Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
743 South Monroe Avenue
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
743 South Monroe Avenue
Green Bay - Arlene Kabat, age 101, died Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born December 14, 1917 in Green Bay to the late Leo and Dora (Eiseman) Mielke. She was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. On June 28, 1941, she married Edward G. Kabat. He preceded her in death.

She was involved in her church organizations, Sunday school, women's mission group and needle club. Arlene enjoyed sewing, playing cards and spending time with her friends and family. She especially loved decorating cookies with her great-granddaughter and great-nieces and great-nephews and having her great-grandchildren visit.

Arlene is survived by her daughter, Karen Helgerson; two grandchildren, Eric (Angelica) Helgerson and David (Faith) Helgerson; two great-grandchildren, Alexa and Logan Helgerson; her nephew, Dennis (Sandy) Mielke; and great nephews and great-nieces.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edward, she is preceded in death by her nephew, Brian Mielke and brother, Merlin Mielke.

Visitation for Arlene will be Friday, March 15, 2019. from 9:30 am until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 743 South Monroe Avenue, with Rev. Paul Schleis officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Arlene's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the Unity Hospice staff, especially Jackie, Justin, Ashley and Kang for their care and concern for Arlene. Also, a special thank you to her granddaughter-in-law, Angelica Helgerson, who provided additional nursing care in Arlene's last days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
