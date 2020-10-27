Arlene J. Helgeson
Manitowoc - Arlene J. Helgeson, age 76, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday afternoon, October 26, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Arlene was born January 11, 1944 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Edward and Florence Charniak. On May 20, 1972 she married Allen C. Helgeson at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Pulaski, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on September 14, 2017. Arlene worked at Parker Hannifin for 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Green Bay Deaf Club. Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, and enjoyed dining out. She will be missed by the patrons and staff of the Covered Wagon where she enjoyed meals and company.
Arlene is survived by her children: Alvin (Heather) Helgeson, De Pere; Alice (Rick) Gunderson, Manitowoc; Alden (Amy) Helgeson, West Bend; five grandchildren: Cassandra Gunderson (special friend Will Smith), Cayla Gunderson, Tristan Helgeson, Hunter Helgeson, Abigail Helgeson; one sister: Audrey Blasczyk; one brother: Daniel (Ann) Charniak; four sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Joan (Tony) Fessler, Judy (Bill) Heinzen, Karen (Ken) Schuler, Vicki (Jim) Dworak; one sister-in-law: LuAnn Helgeson; and best friends of many years: Jerry and Fran Effa. Arlene was preceded in death by: her husband: Allen C. Helgeson; her parents: Edward and Florence Charniak; one brother-in-law: Anton Blasczyk; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Walter and Marie Helgeson; two brothers-in-law: Stanley Helgeson and Howard Helgeson; one sister-in-law: Lorna (Robert) Hoff; and good friend: Leslie Halvorsen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, Newton. Arlene will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, Newton. Due to the current health situation, social distancing and face masks are required.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the ICU at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and Aurora Coumadin Clinic, Manitowoc for their care and compassion shown to Arlene.