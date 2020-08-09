Arlene Lasecki
Pulaski - Arlene Irene Lasecki, 96. lifelong Pulaski area resident, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020, in a Minnesota hospital… a fitting date, as the number '4' was significant in her big life-events. The daughter of the late Peter and Johanna (Weier) Lindsley was born July 24, 1924, in the Town of Hobart. On September 4, 1948, she married the love of her life, Engelbert Lasecki. The couple had been happily married for 61 years, until Bert's passing in 2010.
Arlene was guided throughout her life by her faith, family, hard work, honesty, integrity and humor. Everyone was welcomed into her home for a good meal and merriment. She was an avid gardener, a great cook, and was skilled at crocheting and sewing. She thoroughly enjoyed her life as a housewife and a farmer. Most days, you would have been most likely to find Arlene outside, either gardening, milking cows, working in the fields, or driving tractor. She was a strong woman, both physically and mentally. There wasn't anything she couldn't do.
Although it was difficult for her to leave Pulaski, Arlene graciously made the decision to move in order to be near her daughter, Diane. It was no surprise that she adapted well to her new home in an assisted living residence in Rosemount, Minnesota, a place where she made many new friends.
Survivors include her loving children: Randy (Bonnie) Lasecki, Pulaski and Diane (Scott) Petersen, Eagan, MN; daughter-in-law: Abby Lasecki, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three grandchildren: Chad Lasecki, Cory (Julia) Lasecki, and Sarah Lasecki; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Bert, Arlene was preceded in death by two sons: infant Kenneth and Thomas Lasecki; a daughter-in-law, Naomi Jo Lasecki; a sister, Isabel (Albert) Goral and a brother, Harold Lindsley: three brothers-in-law: Emil (Louise) Lasecki, Edwin (Margaret) Lasecki, and Ezra (Anna Marie) Lasecki; two sisters-in-law: Regina (Felix) Rozmiarek and Esther (Peter) Grzeskowiak.
Due to COVID-19 and family health concerns, the Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding, with entombment to take place in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. A more public celebration of life will take place at a later date.
