Arlene Luedtke
Luxemburg - Arlene M. Luedtke, 81, formerly of Luxemburg died Tuesday evening, February 05, 2019 in a Green Bay Nursing Home. She was born in Luxemburg on April 20, 1937 to the late Nicholas H. and Anna M. (Selner) Glaser. On May 10, 1958, Arlene married Roger V. Luedtke at Grace Lutheran Church in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2011. Arlene was a homemaker all of her life, challenged with eyesight issues, she never complained. She is now united with Christ, her husband and her son.
Survivors include one daughter in law, Debbie (Bill) Urban, Luxemburg; two granddaughters, Dawn Luedtke, Luxemburg; Brook (Justin) Anderson, Green Bay; one great-granddaughter, Frankie; two sisters three brothers in law, Gladys (Adelbert) Guillette, Sheboygan; Mary Ann (John) Hager, Denmark; Virgil Thiele, Green Bay; nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Kevin Luedtke; one sister in law, Iris Thiele; two step-sisters, Lila (Eddie) Ciche; Helen (Charles) Parma.
Friends may call at St. John Lutheran Church, Luxemburg, 9:00 to 10:45 am on Monday, February 11, 2019. Funeral service 11:00 am on Monday with Pastor Carl Brewer officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Luedtke Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019