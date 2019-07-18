Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Arlene Mary (Nackers) Arnold


1927 - 2019
Arlene Mary (Nackers) Arnold Obituary
Arlene Mary (Nackers) Arnold

Green Bay - Arlene Mary (Nackers) Arnold

Arlene Arnold passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at Bellin Hospital on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

She was born January 31, 1927, in West De Pere WI to Albert M. and Margaret (Heyrman) Nackers. After high school graduation, Arlene started working at Northern Transportation Co.

On October 1, 1949, Arlene married Robert Arnold at St. Boniface Catholic Church in De Pere.

While raising seven children, she took art classes at UWGB and Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee, eventually earning an Associate of Arts Degree. Arlene then returned to work in the payroll department at James River Corporation.

Survivors include seven children and their spouses: Mary Arnold, Ashwaubenon; Anne and David Cehrs, Sanger CA; Bob and Carrie Arnold, Ashwaubenon; Tina and Lenny Pochron, Howard; Melissa and Bruce Kotarek, Ashwaubenon; Amy Arnold and Dave Kein, Bloomington Il; and Andrew and Tanya Arnold, Delaware; fifteen grandchildren, Kathryn and Emily Cehrs, Chris Arnold, Jenny Arnold, Sara (Dave) Jansch, Ben Gerondale, Kaitlyn Pochron, Jessica (Jeremiah) Merchak, Bradley (Amanda) Kotarek, Megan (Ben) Herdrich, James Votava, Candice Votava, Daryna, Rosty, and Vlady Arnold; nine great-grandchildren, Kelby Arnold, Braxton, Raelyn, Ellowyn and Harlow Merchak, Everett Kotarek, Ethan, Anna, and Nora Jansch; sister, Lucille VerHaagh; brother, Harold (Judy) Nackers; sister-in-law, Marie Fonder.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Arnold; grandchildren, Matthew Arnold, Stephanie Arnold, and Ashley Kotarek; brother, Roland (Monica) Nackers; sister, Rita (Charlie) Olbrantz; brothers-in-law, Joseph VerHaagh, Lawrence Fonder; and sister-in-law, Betty Arnold.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21; followed by the Funeral Service at 4 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

Mom spent a lot of time creating beautiful artwork. She made many church banners for St. Agnes Parish, and homemade quilts for her children and grandchildren. Mom missed dad immensely and said after his death, "I truly look forward to when I can join him and reap the rewards of a faithful life." She is at peace now.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 18 to July 20, 2019
