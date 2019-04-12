|
|
Arletta Pinchart
Casco - Arletta E. Pinchart, 75, of Casco, died early Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019 at a Green Bay Hospital. She was born in Algoma on December 9, 1943 to the late Melvin J. and Laura I. (Monfils) Wautlet. On October 10, 1964 Arletta married Gary J. Pinchart at St. Hubert Church in Rosiere. Arletta farmed with her husband in the Casco area while taking on another position at various businesses including, Bellin Hospital, Rural Insurance Co, Flowers and Gifts by Judy and Oak Creek CBRF. She was an active member of the FFA, Farm Bureau, 4-H, St. Peter Altar Society and other church activities. She loved flowers and gardening, landscaping, spending time with her family at holidays, especially Easter and Christmas. Arletta was a great baker and known as "Grandma Cookie" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Gary and their two sons, Brian (Marie) Pinchart, Casco; Brad (Kelly) Pinchart, Windsor; six grandchildren, Kenny Pinchart, Kayla (Tyler) Hill, Nick (special friend, Sara) Pinchart, Sam Pinchart, Charlotte Pinchart, Zeke Pinchart; two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Jax; one sister in law, Karen Pinchart, Pound.
Arletta was preceded in death by her parents, Laura and Melvin Wautlet; her mother in law and father in law, Ethel and Bernard Pinchart.
Friends may call at St. Peter Church in Lincoln on Saturday, April 13, 2019 between 9:00 and 10:45 am. Funeral 11:00 am on Saturday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Casco. McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Pinchart Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
The Family wishes to extend a special note of thanks to the staff of Bellin Health Care, for care and compassion given to Arletta.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019