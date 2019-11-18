|
|
Armandina Ramirez de Montejano
Green Bay - Armandina Ramirez de Montejano, 76, Green Bay, passed away November 18, 2019. Born on June 28 1943, in Hacienda de Guadalupe, Mexico, she is the daughter of the late Luis and Felix Ramirez. She married Alejo Montejano Moreno in 1963. Armandina was a proud homemaker who loved to cook-always making meals for her family.
She is survived by her four children, Eliazar (Patricia) Montejano, Jose Montejano, Rosa Montejano Barrett, Alejo (Aurora) Montejano; six grandchildren, Beth, George, Adriana, Coral, Fernando, and Cristina; two great grandchildren, Armandina, and Noah; siblings, Argentina, Santa, Juanita, Bernabe, and Olivia.
Armandina was preceded in death by her husband Alejo; son-in-law, Michael Barrett; brother, Rafael and her parents.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St. Wednesday, November 20, from 4 PM until 7PM. The service will be at 7 PM at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Vincent Regional Dialysis, Heartland Hospice, Unity Hospice, and Bornemann's Nursing Home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019