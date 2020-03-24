|
|
Arnie R. Pitt
Arnie R. Pitt, age 73, Green Bay, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 of natural causes. He was born January 5, 1947 in Shawano to the late Arno and Erma (Berkhahn) Pitt. Arnie was a graduate of Bonduel High School and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
Arnie was drafted into the U S Army and was stationed in Germany where he met his friend, Christian Hagmaier in 1967, whom he was able to visit several times in his later life. After his military service, Arnie returned home. On August 30, 1969, he married Carol Strupp. She preceded him in death on March 1, 2013.
Arnie worked as a tax accountant and owned his own business, Associated Tax, in Ashwaubenon until his retirement. When he wasn't at work, he enjoyed many activities. In his younger years, he loved to play basketball and softball. Arnie was always an avid hunter and spent many hours on his hunting land. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling internationally and biking throughout Europe with his brother, John.
He is survived by his sister, Carol (Steve) Heller, Green Bay; his brother, John (Sally) Pitt, Lake Oswego, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carol and his siblings, Gary (Audrey) and Mary.
A private celebration of life for Arnie will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with his family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020