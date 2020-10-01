Arnita Bruss
Sister Bay - Arnita "Nitzie" Bruss, 88, passed away September 28, 2020. She is now celebrating the completion of her spiritual journey with Christ. Nitzie was the daughter of the late Arno and Edna Scharf of Brillion, WI, where she graduated from high school and was Lions Club Queen. Arnita married Lyle Bruss on December 25, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion.
Nitzie was preceded in death by her parents Arno and Edna Scharf, in-laws Edwin and Blanche Bruss and her brother Willis Scharf.
Arnita will be sadly missed by her husband, Dr. Lyle Bruss; their children, Roberta and Dale Whipp, Rebecca and Larry Erickson, Robert Bruss and Ronald and Patti Bruss; sister-in-law, Karen Scharf; her 17 grandchildren, Emilie, Andrew, Jacob, Samuel, Ethan, Sadie, Abigail, Roberto, Alizabeth, Madeline, Josephine, Willis, Margaret and Lillian along with Max, Marcus and Casey Whipp; her 8 great grandchildren, Lehana, Harmony, Elijah, Rosamae, Leroy, Mara Marie, Sophia Grace and Idris.
Nitzie had a special place in her heart for children. She attended the UW-Oshkosh, where she was Homecoming Queen and Titan Beauty in 1954, graduating with a degree in education. Her career began as a kindergarten teacher in Racine, WI. She went on to start the first kindergarten program in Walnut, IL. after which she was a preschool teacher in Beaver Dam, WI. Nitzie started and directed the preschool program at Bethel Baptist Church in Green Bay for 8 years. She was involved in Youth for Christ programs and traveled to Mexico and Europe with Sports Evangelism Youth Enterprises. Nitzie held VBS for kids in her backyard in the summer and Bible studies for college students and internationals in Sister Bay. She helped start the Second Gear repurposed clothing experience for the students at the UW-Green Bay.
Nitzie was always concerned for those in need around us. Her open and welcoming home was a gathering place for youth, where she would greet all with the biggest smile and hug. She made each person feel he/she was the most important person in the world, all while feeding and listening for hours.
She was an amazing mother, nurturing us all and loving those babies. She made Christmas magical with her decorating and every kind of cookie and chocolate treat imaginable. Mom made the best Halloween costumes, most creative Easter egg hunts and bunny cakes, fun football days with her Packer stew, porkies and lentils every New Year's celebration, and confetti popcorn with home movies. Mom made us feel like royalty each birthday with elaborate cakes and decorations. She was always there for us ready to listen, comfort and meet our every need. Though she is not present with us, she will forever be in our hearts as we attempt to love and give as she did.
Our family would like to acknowledge with sincere gratitude the special care given to Nitzie by Touch of Love Personal Home Care, Unity Hospice and our Sister Bay friends and caregivers.
We will have a private service with immediate family members on October 11, 2020. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
. Memorials can be sent to Rawhide Youth Services New London, WI, First Baptist Church Sister Bay, WI and Unity Hospice Green Bay, WI.