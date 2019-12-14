|
Arnold C. Vanden Boomen
Appleton - Arnold (known by all who loved him as simply "Arnie") passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, December 11, 2019. The funeral liturgy for Arnie will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 410 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton. Fr. Jim Leary, OFM Cap. will officiate, and Arnie will be laid to rest next to Joanne at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Menasha on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again Saturday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the mass. There will be parish prayer and scripture service on Friday, at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
It was Arnie's wish that there be no flowers. Rather, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Food Program, or the Arnie Vanden Boomen Scholarship Fund at Xavier High School.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to everyone at Prairie Home Elder Service in Menasha, especially to Mike and Tanya, for the special attention they devoted to Arnie's care. We will never forget your kindness.
Arnie also wished to thank Dan Densow, Luke Densow, and the entire staff at Wichmann Funeral Homes. He was grateful to have shared a wonderful relationship with them for so many years.
