Arnold Gaestel
Allouez - Arnold (Arnie) E. Gaestel, 92, of Allouez, left our world and passed through the gates of Heaven and entered the arms of God on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born February 16, 1927 in Manitowoc, WI to Arnold and Olga (Stephani) Gaestel. Arnold married Lorraine Kirchoff on June 26, 1954 in Manitowoc at the First German Evangelical Lutheran Church. He attended Lincoln High School in Manitowoc before proudly serving his country aboard the U.S.S. New York in the Pacific Theater during World War II as a Seaman 2nd Class for the United States Navy. Following the war, he utilized the GI Bill to further his education. He was an office machine service technician for 28 years, before accepting a role with the Green Bay Public School System, where he worked until his retirement in 1992.
In addition to his dedication to his country, Arnold was a man of devout spiritual conviction. He served as an elder and on numerous committees for Faith Lutheran Church, sharing his passion for God with all. He enjoyed playing cards and golfing along with his gift of woodworking. He possessed a unique talent for crafting wooden artwork and carpentry for any and every occasion. Of all the things he designed during his lifetime, his most enduring creation was the unbreakable bond of love he shared with his family- fashioned through faith, devotion, and friendship.
Survivors include his four children: Hope (Paul Piper) Gaestel-Piper of Hilton Head Island, SC, Kim (Bruce) Jaeger of De Pere, Mike (Michele) Gaestel of Allouez, and David Gaestel of Allouez; 10 grandchildren: April (Brian) Koepp of Bellevue, Aaron (Nicole) Selner of Bellevue, Stefanie (David) Clark of Bentonville, AR, Alex (Ariel) Piper of Cottage Grove, MN, Cassandra (Josh Romuald) Gaestel of Green Bay, Alecia (Matt) Daul of Green Bay, and Caitlin (Conrad Munro) Farnsworth, Michael (Alyssa) Farnsworth, Zachary Gaestel, and Lindsey Gaestel, all of Green Bay; nine great-grandchildren: Emily and Greggory Koepp, Carter and Blake Selner, Ryan, Matthew, and Natalie Clark, and Dylan and Logan Roberts; sister, Sylvia Eberhardt of Lake Placid, Florida; a sister-in-law, Helen (Sy) Diedrich of Manitowoc, WI; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Olga Gaestel; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Elva (Tomaschefsky) Kirchoff; his wife, Lorraine, of 57 years; daughter-in-law, Debbie Gaestel; brothers and their wives: George (Althea) Gaestel and Melvin (Karen) Gaestel; sister and husbands, Caroline (Earl) Schwalbe; brothers-in-law, Al Eberhardt and Henry (Roberta) Kirchoff, Jr; and three grandchildren, Nicholas and Nicole Piper, and Samuel Farnsworth.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Arnie's neighbor, Mary Wilquet.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S. Webster Avenue, Allouez, with Pastor Joshua Errer officiating. Friends may call at the church on Saturday, November 2 from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will then take place in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019