|
|
Arnold L. Olson
Gillett - Arnold L. Olson, 80, Gillett, died Saturday morning with his family present, June 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital ICU following a short respiratory illness. He was born March 13, 1939 in Shawano to Albert and Laura (Larson) Olson. Arnie grew up on the family farm and attended Gillett schools.
On January 14, 1961 he married Mavis Peterman at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in rural Gillett. The couple lived on the family farm all their lives which they owned and operated. Following his retirement from farming in 1997, Arnie worked at Morgan Wood Products. He was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Green Valley. As an avid dart ball player, he played for his church and the Oconto River dart ball league. Arnie very much loved family gatherings, especially with his grandchildren present and enjoyed talking to all people in attendance.
Survivors are his wife of 58 years, Mavis Olson, Gillett; their two daugthers, Joyce (Harvey) Schwittay, Pound; Laurie (Tim) Coopman, Oconto Falls; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; one brother, Norman (Evelyn) Olson, Peshtigo; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marcella Binkowski, West Allis; Lawrence (Betty) Peterman, Marlin Wiskow, Dennis (Brenda Wellens) Wiskow, all of Gillett; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Joann Wirtz, an infant sister, mother-in-law, Linda Wiskow and one brother-in-law, John Binkowski.
Visitation will be held 4-8pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue after 10am Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Green Valley until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday at the church with Pastor Bill Gruenstern officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 24, 2019