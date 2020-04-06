|
|
Arnold Rentmeester
Green Bay - Arnold Rentmeester, 94, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on April 4, 2020. He entered this world on March 29, 1926, in Green Bay, WI, born to the late Norbert and Mary (Loy) Rentmeester. He is survived by his wife Bernice, his sons: Tom Rentmeester and his wife Honore; Steve Rentmeester and his wife Betty; Patrick Rentmeester and his wife Gail; Brad Rentmeester and his wife Kim; his daughters: Barb Weininger and her husband Joe and Chris Speaker and her husband Jim; his sister, Marian Ripp and her husband Erv; 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Arnold served in the Army during World War II. Before going to war, Arnold married the love of his life, Bernice Vanden Langenberg. Arnold and Bernice have been happily married for 74 years. After the war, Arnold returned to Green Bay and got a job with Wisconsin Public Service where he worked for 41 years. He rose through the ranks to become Assistant General Manager.
Arnold has been an active volunteer throughout his life. He was on the board of the Green Bay Zoological Society for 24 years. He was actively involved the American Red Cross, Junior Achievement of Green Bay, People to People International, Wisconsin Public Service Activities Club, 4H and many more. For his many years of volunteer service, Arnold was awarded the Volunteer of the Year in 2016.
Arnold had many names, husband, father, grandpa, papa Arnie, brother, friend and coworker. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
Due to the Coronavirus, the visitation and funeral mass for the public is being postponed at this time and will be announced. The family will have a private ceremony at Proko-Wall Funeral Home with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the Rentmeester family at www.prokowall.com
Thank staff at Oak Park Place and & special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice - Melanie, Brenda & Molly.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020